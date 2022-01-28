Abusive to neighbours in Carden Court, Templemore

Thurles District Court
Thomas McInerney, of 16 Church Street, Templemore, was charged with being threatening and abusive at Carden Court, Templemore, on October 1, 2020.
Mr McInerney was “highly intoxicated” and “extremely abusive”, and disturbing the neighbours.
Garda PJ O’Brien had to take Mr McInerney to Templemore garda station. Judge Elizabeth MacGrath heard that Mr McInerney has 89 previous convictions.
Solicitor Patrick Cadell said Mr McInerney has undertaken drug and alcohol treatment and is “clean at the moment.” Judge MacGrath sentenced Mr McInerney to two months prison, suspended on condition he enter a Sec. 99 bond of €250.
