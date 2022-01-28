Handled stolen property in Templemore

Thurles District Court
A Templemore man accused of assault, pleaded guilty to handling stolen property at Thurles District Court.
Jamie Butler, of 47 Patrick’s Street, Templemore, pleaded guilty to handling stolen property belonging to another on May 8, 2018, at Main Street, Templemore. The property consisted of €597 worth of Lyrica tablets, and €500 worth of Zimovane tablets.
Separately, Mr Butler is charged with causing criminal damage by fire to the Spinning Wheel pub, Patrick’s Street, Templemore, on May 8, 2018, and with assault causing harm on the same day at Main Street, Templemore.
Judge Elizabeth agreed to fix a hearing date for those matters.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.