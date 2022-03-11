One change on Tipperary football team to face Cavan

The Tipperary football team pictured before their last home game against Sligo at FBD Semple Stadium. They play Cavan away on Sunday next in Kingspan Breffni, throw-in 2 pm. (Picture: Bridget Gleeson)
The Tipperary senior football team to play Cavan in Kingspan Breffni in Round 5 of this year's Allianz National Football League Division 4 on Sunday next has been announced.
It shows just one change from the side that started last Sunday against Wexford with Ardfinnan's Colm O'Shaughnessy returning at the expense of Sean O'Connell in the half-back line.
1 Michael O'Reilly, Clonmel Commercials
2 Shane O'Connell, Golden Kilfeacle
3 Jimmy Feehan, Killenaule
4 Jack Harney, Moyle Rovers
5 Kevin Fahey, Clonmel Commercials
6 Colm O'Shaughnessy, Ardfinnan
7 Robbie Kiely, Barryroe, Cork
8 Conal Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials
9 Mark Russell, Aherlow
10 Bill Maher, Kilsheelan/Kilcash
11 Jack Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials
12 Teddy Doyle, Ballina
13 Mikey O'Shea, CJ Kickhams, Mullinahone
14 Conor Sweeney (captain) Ballyporeen
15 Sean O'Connor, Clonmel Commercials
Subs:
16 (GK) Kuba Beben, JK Brackens
17 Luke Boland, Moyle Rovers
18 Cathal Deely, Clonmel Commercials
19 Willie Eviston, Loughmore Castleiney
20 Conor Ryan, Loughmore Castleiney
21 Billy Hewitt, Ardfinnan
22 Martin Kehoe, CJ Kickhams Mullinahone
23 Jason Lonergan, Clonmel Commercials
24 Eanna McBride, JK Brackens
25 Tommy Maher, Loughmore Castleiney
26 Stephen Quirke, Moyle Rovers
Cavan are unbeaten having won all four games to date and a victory for them on Sunday next would almost certainly guarantee the Mickey Graham-managed side an immediate return to Division 3.
Tipperary themselves have now put two wins back-to-back, an impressive home triumph against Sligo and a precious away victory on Sunday last at Wexford Park. While Tipperary will start as outsiders against the Ulster side on Sunday, a win - or even a draw - would be a huge result for David Power's side and would greatly enhance their prospects of promotion, with both their games to come in Thurles, against Carlow and finally against London.
Tipperary have fond memories against Cavan in modern times. Twice in the last 13 years, Tipp have triumphed in Breffni, winning by 0-13 to 0-11 in a Division 3 league game in 2009, and they won by three points, 2-15 to 0-18, in a qualifier in Cavan in 2017. Hopefully Sunday might provide the Premier with another positive outcome.
