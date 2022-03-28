Search

30 Mar 2022

Presentation Thurles soccer team beat the Ursuline in Munster quarter final

Presentation Thurles soccer team beat the Ursuline in Munster quarter final

First-year soccer captains Abbie Davey and Molly Quinn with referee

Well done to our first-years who beat our neighbours, Ursuline Thurles, with a scoreline of 4 – 3 in the Munster Quarter-final last week.

Our goal scorers were Ciara Breslin, who snatched a hat-trick, and Molly Quinn.

Congratulations to our U17 soccer players who qualified for the Munster Final last week, beating Kenmare 6 – 1, with goals from Molly O’Dwyer (2), Chloe Shorley (2), Aoife Shelly and Ciara Breslin.

We now look forward to a mouth-watering Munster Final against our neighbours, Ursuline Thurles.

Well done to each of the teams and to their coaches, Mr Barry Ryan and Mr Cian Treacy.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

