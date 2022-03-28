West Tipperary woman celebrates her 100th birthday - Congratulations to Mary

Mary is 100

Heartiest birthday greetings to our own Mary Carr, Dublin and Druminda who celebrated her 100th birthday last week.

Many more years of happy living Mary.

Climb with Charlie

Friday April 1, meeting 10am at Cappawhite Church; climbing Red Hill; all abilities welcome; refreshments provided at end of walk.

Youthreach 062 75225.

Donations to Cecelia Walsh, Support is appreciated for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association & Pieta, the National Suicide Prevention Charity. www.climbwithcharlie.ie

Line Dancing

Line Dancing classes have resumed in the Resource Centre, Adult Line-Dancing classes on Thursdays, 8.30pm. Contact Pauline Hynan. 085 741 7609.

Sincere Sympathy

We extend our sincere sympathy to the O’Connor family, Upper Main Street, Cappawhite on the death of Teresa’s brother Walter Myres, Russelstown, Monard.

To Walter’s brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family sympathies extended.

Interment took place last week.

Sincere sympathy

We extend our sincere sympathy to the Harrington family Oola on the death of their mother, Peggy Harrington and to the extended Lacey family formerly of Toem sympathy is extended.

Interment took place last week.

Daffodil Day

Much thanks to all who contributed so generously to the above collection thanks to Ceilia who arranged the whole thing and to all who helped Ceilia on the day, much thanks!