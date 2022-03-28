Search

30 Mar 2022

West Tipperary woman celebrates her 100th birthday - Congratulations to Mary

West Tipperary woman celebrates her 100th birthday - Congratulations to Mary

Mary Carr, Dublin and Druminda celebrated her 100th birthday last week. Congratulations Mary!

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

28 Mar 2022 11:33 AM

Mary is 100
Heartiest birthday greetings to our own Mary Carr, Dublin and Druminda who celebrated her 100th birthday last week.
Many more years of happy living Mary.

Climb with Charlie
Friday April 1, meeting 10am at Cappawhite Church; climbing Red Hill; all abilities welcome; refreshments provided at end of walk.
Youthreach 062 75225.
Donations to Cecelia Walsh, Support is appreciated for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association & Pieta, the National Suicide Prevention Charity. www.climbwithcharlie.ie

Line Dancing
Line Dancing classes have resumed in the Resource Centre, Adult Line-Dancing classes on Thursdays, 8.30pm. Contact Pauline Hynan. 085 741 7609.

Sincere Sympathy
We extend our sincere sympathy to the O’Connor family, Upper Main Street, Cappawhite on the death of Teresa’s brother Walter Myres, Russelstown, Monard.
To Walter’s brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family sympathies extended.
Interment took place last week.

Sincere sympathy
We extend our sincere sympathy to the Harrington family Oola on the death of their mother, Peggy Harrington and to the extended Lacey family formerly of Toem sympathy is extended.
Interment took place last week.

Daffodil Day
Much thanks to all who contributed so generously to the above collection thanks to Ceilia who arranged the whole thing and to all who helped Ceilia on the day, much thanks!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media