Tipperary camogie teams learn draws for All-Ireland championships

The Camogie Association today launched the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championships, which commence from the weekend of 21st/ 22nd May 2022 and will culminate in a triple-header All Ireland Final at Croke Park on Sunday 7th August 2022.
The Senior championship sees two groups of six teams, with Tipperary being drawn in Group 1 along with Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Clare, and Dublin, with top team in each group straight into semi-finals, while second and third in each group going into the quarter finals.
Meanwhile, Group 2 sees Galway and Kilkenny paired together and they are joined by Down, Antrim, Limerick, and Offaly.
Finally, the Tipperary junior team have also learned who their opponents will be as they have been drawn in Group 2 where they will play off against Clare, Mayo, Cavan, and Waterford.
See full draws below:
All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Draw:
Group 1 Group 2
Cork Galway
Tipperary Kilkenny
Waterford Down
Wexford Antrim
Dublin Limerick
Clare Offaly
All-Ireland Junior Camogie Championship Draw:
Group 1 Group 2
Armagh Tipperary
Roscommon Clare
Antrim Mayo
Limerick Cavan
Down Waterford
