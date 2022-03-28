Search

30 Mar 2022

Tipperary vaccination centre moves from hotel to hospital outpatients department

Tipperary vaccination centre moves from hotel to hospital outpatients department

Tipperary vaccination centre moves from hotel to hospital outpatients department

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Mar 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The north Tipperary Covid-19 Vaccination Centre is relocating from the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, to the outpatients department at Nenagh Hospital, where it will open for business this coming Saturday morning, April 2.

The decision to relocate has been taken as the vaccination programme enters a new and steadier phase nationally, according to a spokespersonn for University Hospital Limerick Group.

They said that, in common with hospitality businesses across the country, the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh is resuming its regular business activities, and the HSE wished them well and thanked them for providing UL Hospitals Group with the space to deliver a large scale vaccination programme for the population of North Tipperary and the Mid West.

The relocated centre at Nenagh Hospital has the capacity to comfortably meet demand for booster doses in this latest phase of the national vaccination programme, they said.

So far in the Mid West, there have been more than 515,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered by vaccination teams in UL Hospitals Group and HSE Mid West Community Healthcare (not including the work of GPs, pharmacies and the National Ambulance Service). This is part of a national vaccine delivery total in excess of ten million doses.

The Covid-19 vaccination centre at Nenagh Hospital will operate every Saturday and Sunday. Nenagh Hospital is well served free car parking, including car parking spaces for people with disabilities.

Noreen Spillane, chief operations officer, UL Hospitals Group, said: “We’re very grateful to management and all staff at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh for all they’ve done to assist our vaccination teams during the pandemic. The Abbey Court has been a social landmark for the people of Nenagh and north Tipperary for many years, and will now also stand as a symbol of recovery, where thousands of people of all ages attended to be vaccinated against Covid-19. As the hotel prepares to resume its regular hospitality operations, we wish them well, and thank them for their assistance.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media