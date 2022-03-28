Tipperary Soccer: Premier League survival pressure mounts for Vee and Borris

Vee Rovers 1 – 4 Bansha Celtic

A ten-minute spell before the end of the first half, in which they coughed up three goals, has pushed Vee Rovers back down into the relegation mire, losing heavily at home to a Bansha Celtic side that blew cold for much of the season, but have found a rich vein of form at the right time to pull themselves up the league table.

The game had been nip and tuck for the first half an hour, but a bad defensive mistake in the 33rd minute allowed Darren McGrath to pick up the ball at the edge of the area and fire his team into the lead.

Minutes later, with the home side still stunned by going behind, they got involved in another defensive mix-up and Niall Daly took advantage to double Celtic’s lead. And two minutes before the break, the visitors all but assured themselves of the win when Mc Grath added his second, and his side’s third, to go into the break with a very comfortable lead.

The game settled in the second period, with Vee trying desperately to get back into the tie, and they finally got some reward just after the hour mark when Adrian English pulled a goal back for them.

But they were unable to add to this, and were the authors of their own destruction ten minutes from time when they gave away an own goal to restore Bansha’s three-goal lead, an advantage they held until the end of the game.

Peake Villa 3 – 0 Two Mile Borris

It was a local derby at the Tower Grounds on a nice sunny day last Sunday, with both sides looking for the points for different reasons, and like any derby it was played at a frantic pace, with both sides getting stuck in and neither side holding back.

The home side had a little more quality, however, and it was they who opened the scoring when a set-piece was cleared in the 10th minute, but the ball fell to Ronan McGuire, lurking just outside the box and his volley found the bottom corner past the stranded ‘keeper.

It stayed like this for the rest of the half, with Borris giving as good as they got but without threatening the Villa stopper Willie Tierney. Just on half-time the hosts were again awarded a free, and this time Mikey Wade found the head of McGuire, whose headed effort came back off the post, falling to Matthew McKevitt who made no mistake from less than six yards out.

This left the home side two goals to the good at the break, and they pushed hard for a third early in the second half, finally getting it six minutes in when Pippy Carroll scored to make it 3-0.

With one eye on this weekend’s FAI Junior Cup quarter-final, away to Villa of Waterford, manager James O’Sullivan made full use of his bench and saw out the game comfortably enough, to keep the Thurles side well in the title race.