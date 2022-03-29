Book sales for Roscrea St Vincent de Paul and Ukraine

The first of two book sales held for St Vincent de Paul on Sunday last in their shop at Church Street Roscrea was an outstanding success with over €1,000 raised for much needed funds for the Society.



And there are still hundreds of new books, both fiction and non fiction still available there at bargain prices; also included is an Honesty Corner.



Sales of local studies books donated by local authors, John Feehan, George Cunningham, Willie Hayes, Peter Byrne, Martin Breen of Ennis, and publishers Dovea, Tipp Historical Society, FRS, Roscrea Musical Society, Crann and Roscrea People and Roscrea Digest were very much in demand.

Many of these local studies and hundreds of others, childrens, fiction and non fiction will be available in the New Book Sale for the Irish Red Cross for Ukraine in the Methodist Hall, The Mall on Saturday, April 2, next from 10am to 1pm.



Please support as all moneys raised will be forwarded immediately.



If you cant come any donation will be acceptable to the organiser of both sales, George Cunningham through the Roscrea People Book Project.