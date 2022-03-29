Roscrea Community Development Council responds to Dean Maxwell meeting on March 24

From reports of the meeting of March 24 between the Minister for Older People, some public representatives and HSE officials, it would appear that the reported outcome is unsatisfactory to us in RCDC, writes RCDC chairman John Lupton.



“It would, we would think, be so to the people of Roscrea, as it does not contain a commitment for the provision of a long term stay facility for people of Roscrea and District who require, and will require, long term community nursing care.



“However, we realise that there was some positivity from the meeting and we would be willing and anxious to meet with the Minister with respect to the need to secure and continue the Dean Maxwell’s long term stay facility for the people of Roscrea. In this regard we welcome the Minister’s reported willingness to meet with us.



“We believe that the people of Roscrea are primarily concerned that those who need long term community nursing home care now, and in the future, should be able to seek same in their own community of belonging, and must not have to be relocated 20 miles away from family and friends.”