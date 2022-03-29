Search

30 Mar 2022

Royal visit was a ‘momentous occasion’ for Cashel

Effects will be felt for years to come in terms of tourism - full royal coverage in this week's Tipperary Star and Nationalist newspapers

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan greeting the Prince of Wales. Photo Vincent Flynn

29 Mar 2022 3:33 PM

The knock on effects of this week's Royal visit will have an impact on Cashel for years, boosting the heritage town's profile worldwide, according to local public representatives.


Cathaoirleach of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan said everything went well for the Royal visit, even the sun overcame a strong early morning mist that threatened to ruin His Royal Highness’ view of the surrounding countryside.


Prince Charles was very passionate and interested in the vista, “even the windmills over in Rossmore, and the Hore Abbey. He had all his research done,” said Councillor Hanna Hourigan.
Conservationist Michelle O’Dea “gave a great speech”.


“He was very personable, he spoke to the children going in,” said Cllr Hourigan who met the Prince of Wales in person.


“There was a great dance and a jig up here on stage in Brú Ború and it was just a fabulous day for the County, for the District, and we’re very proud.”


Councillor Hourigan paid tribute to the staff of Tipperary County Council, Ger Walsh in Clonmel, Director Pat Slattery and District Administrator Anthony Coleman, who were heavily involved in organising the day for months beforehand, alongside An Garda Síochána which provided dozens of gardaí, some mounted on horseback.


Cashel Cllr Declan Burgess said it was a “momentous occasion for Cashel''.


“It was a top class performance by the Comhaltas groups, and the Irish dancers in Brú Ború. This event will have massive benefits for years to come for the town of Cashel in terms of tourism, and promoting our social and cultural activities here in Tipperary.”


Cllr Burgess got to shake hands with Prince Charles, who emphasised the importance of community engagement. “They got to meet all the different groups, and there was a great representative body within Brú Ború, and Cashel Community School choir, their second time playing for the Royal Famil.

“A second royal visit to Cashel is massive, and it sends a strong message that Cashel is a proper destination, and it has been recognised for its beauty and its culture.”


Cllr Burgess said it’s an “exciting time for Cashel.”

