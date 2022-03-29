Tipperary village delighted with "Grant" of new jerseys for the school

Ballylooby/Castlegrace Development Lotto

Result Tuesday: March 22

No jackpot winner this week, next week’s draw €1,200. Lucky numbers drawn 7, 10, 13 and 18.

Two ‘Match 3’ winners: Caroline English and Moll Sullivan. Draw takes place live on FB at 9pm every Tuesday. The club extend their thanks for your continued support. Tickets available from usual outlets and clubforce.com Ballylooby/Castlegrace Gaa

Rhododendron Walking Festival

Places are now filling up for our climb with Charlie Climb trail walk in Glengarra on Saturday April 2nd, Boking available here https://www.vee.ie/product/ climb-with-charlie-glengarra- woods/

The trail will take you off the beaten path to give stunning views across the GaltyVee Valley to the Knockmealdowns, over to the Gap in the Comeraghs and into the heart of the Galtee Mountains with Galtymore towering above. For those who cannot make it to Glengarra or Crohan West (full) we have also set up an I donate page if you wish to contribute to two great causes https://www.idonate.ie/ fundraiser/11425930̠ ̠rhododendron-walking- festival.htm

National Collection for Ukraine

A Special Collection to help the people in Ukraine was taken up throughout the Diocese last weekend and for those who wish to contribute, it will be concluded in our parish churches this weekend Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

Thanks for your generosity in helping this very worthy cause.

Climb for Charlie with Ballylooby CCC

Location: Jim Carey’s Car Sales, Kilcoran. Walkers are asked to assemble at 10.45am. Parking if desired in Reidy’s field.

Refreshments will be served in Ballylooby Community Hall after the walk for attendees.

Brian Borus Ladies Football

Result: Brian Borus 3-7 Thurles Sarsfields 3-4

Well done to our Under 12 team. Two very evenly matched teams. Both sides gave a great display of football and skills.

Results: Brain Borus 3-6 Boherlahan 0-2

Our second U12s team got off to a great start in the sunshine in Boherlahan last Sunday morning.

This was a massive team performance with all our players working really hard all over the field.

It was just fantastic to see referee Fergal Horgan, who has refereed All-Ireland senior finals in Croke Park, taking charge of this match. Thanks to Fergal.