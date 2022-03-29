BT Harps win youth cup final

Youth Cup Final

BT Harps 1

Killavilla Utd 0

Lots of our teams were in action this weekend but the match of the day was the youth’s Cup final in Moneygall against Killavilla United. The kick-off was delayed due to some late pitch work increasing the nerves for both teams which showed in a very edgy first 15 minutes.

Both teams started to settle with Harps going close twice through Mark Davidson. Killavilla had a chance of their own from a corner, a free header just drifting wide. Harps were starting to press on, with a couple of more chances.

Killian Fennell went close from a free kick. The game looked like it was going to go in at half time scoreless but Jack Ryan cut in from the left wing and just as he was about to cross got taken down, penalty to harps.

Ciarán Barry stood up to take the spot kick and coolly slotted into the bottom corner sending the villa keeper the wrong way.

Half-time 1-0 to Harps. Second half and villa came out firing for the first few minutes but Harps were weathering the storm.

Villa were then reduced to 10 men with the linesman bringing an off the ball incident to the referees attention. It took the wind out of Killavilla sails and allowed harps to take back control, both teams made plenty of changes in the second half but neither team created any clear cut chances.

Harps were well in control right until the end but hearts were in everyone's mouths when villa won a corner in the 5th minute of injury time and sent all 10 players into the Harps box, Seán Jordan headed the ball clear and the final whistle sounded giving Harps the win in front of a large crowd.

Great win for the youths and the management team of Ronnie Russell and Jim Bob Tierney.

Lots of good performances today especially from Sean Jordan, Paddy Hickey and Jack Ryan but man of the match was Éanna Guilfoyle who gave an outstanding performance at centre back.

And if you thought Ronnie & Jim Bob were out celebrating last night you would be wrong, it was home early as they had an early start this morning, they are also involved with the u12 Boys squad and they had their yearly Jolly Boys outing.

They brought the squad to a fun full day out in the Sports Factory in Limerick. They definitely get the Coaches of the Week.