30 Mar 2022

Tipperary in line for further tourism boost as second US carrier resumes services

Tipperary in line for further tourism boost as second US carrier resumes services

Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group, with Martina Coogan, United Airlines sales manager Ireland, and United Airlines pilot Capt Dan Sullivan Picture: Arthur Elli

29 Mar 2022 9:33 PM

Tipperary tourism is in line for a further boost as a second north American route returned this week to Shannon Airport.

United Airlines has resumed its service to Newark/New York following a 30-month absence caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The service is set to operate until 29 October 2022 and departs daily at 12.30pm. 

Welcoming the restart of the New York/Newark service, Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group said: “United Airlines is a very valued airline partner of Shannon, and we are delighted to welcome them back to our airport as they restore this vital transatlantic service. With its hub status and onward connections, the Newark service is extremely important for our business passengers and is a key component of our transatlantic connectivity for our region and the broader west of Ireland.” 

United's sales manager Ireland Martina Coogan said that the airline was delighted to return to Shannon Airport.

“With the return of service to New York/Newark, our customers in the west of Ireland can take advantage of a direct connection to the US, as well as an unrivalled route network from United’s hub at New York/Newark, offering convenient nonstop connections to over 90 destinations across the Americas,” she said. 

