Carrick-on-Suir drama group prepare to stage Noel Coward comedy play

Rehearsals are in full swing for Brewery Lane Drama Group’s upcoming production of Noel Coward’s comedy, Present Laughter.
The play, directed by Suzanne Shine, will be staged at Brewery Lane Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir from Saturday, April 23 to Saturday, April 30.
The cast comprises Paul Sheehan, Colm Power, Barry Comerford, David McEvoy, Maria Clancy, Paula O'Dwyer, Edmond Ryan, Jacquie Ahern, Catherine McVicker, Catherine Whelan, and David Shee.
Ticket booking opens for patrons on April 5 and for the general public on April 12.
To book tickets phone (086) 1274 736. Booking is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10 am to 1 pm. Tickets cost €15.
Refreshments will be served and wearing a mask is optional.
The performance will commence each night at 8pm as the play is quite long.
The Drama Group's secretary will be present in Brewery Lane Theatre on Saturday, April 23 from 10 am to 12 am to facilitate those who wish to collect or pay for tickets.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.