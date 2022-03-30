Fundraising horse rider Sandra Schmid will cross Tipperary next week

Sandra Schmid runs a small social enterprise called Hairy Henry Care Farm (www.hairyhenry.com), where she works together with her therapy animals, including Henry the horse, to help children and adults with special needs.

Sandra plans to travel on horseback all the way across Ireland, from the border to Northern Ireland, back down south to her care farm near Bantry in west Cork, in the coming weeks.

"I'll be using an old historical route also known as the Ireland Way or the Beara-Breifne Way," she says.

"I will undertake this horseback journey to raise funds for a barn where we can hold our therapeutic sessions throughout wet and windy weather.

"We started fundraising for this barn in 2018 and were able to raise enough money to finally start building in 2021, but there is lots more to do to finish this project and make it safe and accessible to the public."

Her journey started on Monday and Sandra will be riding through Tipperary on Thursday and Friday, April 7 and 8. She will be stopping in Templederry on Thursday and riding to Rusheen. On the following day she will ride from Rusheen to Upperchurch and then onto Milestone.

"I plan to travel along the historical Beara-Breifne route - as far as I know the route as a whole has never been undertaken by anyone on horseback since Donal Cam O' Sullivan Beare undertook this journey in 1603 from the south all the way up to Leitrim," she says.

"It is a distance just short of 600 kilometres and I will do this on horseback with one of our therapy horses, Flora (who is Hairy Henry's daughter), and my therapy dog Trudi.

"The trip has the purpose of attracting supporters and raising awareness for our small but very effective and worthwhile project, and the wonderful benefits horses can bring to people's lives. Of course, I also hope to spread cheer and joy and well-being amongst anyone my horse and I meet along the way.

"It will be an epic journey for a good cause. I will cover my own expenses, so that 100% of the funds raised along the way will go towards our therapy barn - for the benefit of all the families who we work for."

Donations can be made on https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-hairy-henry-care-farm-to-build-a-barn