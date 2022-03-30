Traffic management measures are in place on road in Mullinahone area

Temporary traffic management measures are in place on L-2401-0 road at Jamestown/Modeshill, Mullinahone today (Wednesday, March 30) and tomorrow (Thursday, March 31) to facilitate road works.
The traffic management measures began at 8am today and will operate until 5pm on March 31.
Local access will be maintained and diversions will be in place as the works progress.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.