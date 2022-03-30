Dangerous bridge near Lisvernane and Aherlow in west Tipperary is close to collapse

A bridge in west Tipperary that is close to collapse has become a life and death emergency for residents who can’t cross it to work, study, or access vital emergency services, while thousands of gallons of milk can’t be delivered, heard Monday’s meeting of Tipperary Cashel Municipal District.



Councillor John Crosse said the bridge at Lisvernane near Aherlow has been subsiding for the last three weeks, and if engineers don’t repair it in the coming days, it will collapse leaving local families isolated.

“It currently barely allows motor vehicles access, and even to do so, it takes extreme caution and nerve as there is a 25-foot drop with no protection,” said Cllr Crosse. There are five families living over the bridge with no alternative access to the public road.



Some residents are over 90 years old, and rely on Meals and Wheels. One man who drives a school bus can no longer bring it home as he cannot cross the bridge. “He now has to find alternative parking for the bus,” while another lady, living alone, depends on the bridge to use her car to get to work. “She becomes extremely anxious and nervous when crossing the bridge,” said Cllr Crosse.



The deterioration of the bridge has had a serious impact on a local dairy farmer who can’t make milk deliveries to his co-op. On Friday last, March 25, Tipperary Co-Op said it can no longer take deliveries over the bridge due to its “serious deterioration.”



The farmer who contacted Cllr Crosse said he can’t access fertiliser to grow grass for his cows. The bridge’s imminent collapse means the farmer can’t access grazing lands so the cows have to be confined. “This greatly affects the yields and income. This could potentially affect my primary teaching job in Tipperary Town,” the farmer stated.



Suppliers of concrete and other materials have refused to cross the bridge, and in the event of an emergency, vehicles such as ambulances and fire brigades cannot access properties over the fragile bridge.



Hillwalkers in the area “cannot comprehend how such a hazardous bridge in 2022 can be allowed to go unsecured and without repair for weeks,” said Cllr Crosse. “These hillwalkers include children on bikes.”

Councillor Crosse said whatever engineering resources are available, should be used immediately to secure the bridge. “I went up the other evening, and I didn’t feel safe crossing it. I had to leave the car on the other side of the bridge.”



Councillor Mary Hanna Hourigan said “it’s urgent” that CareDoc and ambulances can cross it. If a wheel went over the edge, the whole vehicle would fall in.



Tipperary Co-Op are “anxious for milk, it’s the peak of their season, but they can’t go in to pick up milk from 75 cows, which could mean 1,000 gallons every second or third day,” added Cllr Crosse.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said the whole bridge “needs to be wiped.” Rather than trying to repair it, it’s “not safe, the trucks are bigger, so the bridge needs to be made bigger.” Extra property may have to be acquired to expand the bridge. “It’s totally dangerous for hillwalkers and transport going over it.” Emergency measures need to be taken because if “somebody falls off of it - they could fall 20 or 30 feet down - that needs to be attended to first.”



People have waited long enough in Lisvernane Upper, a roadway not just used by residents but also by Coillte, added Cllr Fitzgerald. “It needs to be done now.”



The bridge has “nothing underneath it” to support the road, added Cllr Crosse. “That road is about to collapse into a 25-foot drop.” The farmers who are accessing it every day have no other way of getting in or out. “It’s a cul-de-sac. Something will have to be done immediately. Today or tomorrow, the milk will have gone sour.” The IFA in Monard and Tipperary Co-Op have contacted Cllr Crosse. “People shouldn’t even be allowed to walk on it.”