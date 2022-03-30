Search

31 Mar 2022

Dublin-based Tipperary man Padraig Whelan leads his school to colleges final success

Success for Ardscoil Rís in Dublin

Padraig Whelan

Successful Ardscoil Rís coach Padraig Whelan

Reporter:

Larry Cooney

30 Mar 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

lecooney@btinternet.com

Cahir man Padraig Whelan, who has been a teacher at Ardscoil Rís in Dublin for four years, coached his school to a Dublin junior football colleges final success at the GAA NGDC – Abbottstown.

The Griffth Avenue-based school in Marino were facing Maynooth SLS in the decider and prevailed by four points on a scoreline of 2-10 to 1-9.

They were presented with the trophy by Leinster Schools officer and Galway football legend Brian Talty. 

News

