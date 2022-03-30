Latest Trolley Watch report highlights overcrowding at Tipperary University Hospital

Tipperary University Hospital
Eleven patients were waiting on trolleys for beds at Tipperary University Hospital's Emergency Department this morning (Wednesday, March 30), according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's latest Trolley Watch report.
In hospitals across the country, 532 patients were waiting for hospital beds this morning. A total of 442 patients were waiting in the emergency departments of hospital, while 90 were in wards elsewhere in the country's hospitals.
