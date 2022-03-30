More than 3,200 premises in Tipperary can now sign up for National Broadband Plan's high speed internet access

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), which is delivering the new high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network on behalf of the Government, has announced that more than 3,200 premises in County Tipperary can order or pre-order broadband on the NBI network.

A further 1,600 premises in the deployment area are in the build phase of the rollout and will soon be made available to pre-order.

NBI is delivering the new high speed broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

Over 29,000 premises in County Tipperary are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms and schools. It's the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification. County Tipperary will receive €118m of Government investment under the NBP.

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

Some 50 RSPs have already signed up to sell services on the NBI network and 34 are certified as ready to start providing connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the NBI™ network, visit NBI.ie/buy

Peter Hendrick, CEO of National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that premises in County Tipperary can now order or pre-order broadband services through the NBI network. This will enable users to experience the life-changing benefits that high-speed broadband provides.”

As an increasing number of homes and businesses are being connected, we are confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as we look to connect thousands more homes and businesses. We are acutely aware that people want access to high-speed broadband and our goal is to deliver that as quickly as possible.”

NBI contractors have been on the ground since January 2020 surveying townlands across the county. This involves physically walking the routes and documenting images, notes and measurements of the poles, cables and underground ducts in each area, and enables design solutions for the provision of the fibre network.

Under the National Broadband Plan, 554,000 premises nationwide are included in the Intervention Area, which was established by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications to identify areas where commercial operators are not currently providing access to high-speed broadband or do not intend to.

Broadband Connection Points (BCPs)

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home roll out, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCP’s) nationwide. 527 of these sites are now ‘live’ and have both internal and external broadband access. These facilities – which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area.

These BCPs will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism. You can view BCPs at https://nbi.ie/bcp-map/.

An example of some of the locations of Broadband Connection Points in Tipperary include Moyglass Community Hall, Killoscully Community Centre, Aglish Community Hall, Killea GAA Club, Rossmore Community Hall, and Curreeney Community Hall. Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP.

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at www.nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progresses in their area.