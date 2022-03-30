Search

31 Mar 2022

CBS Thurles defeat Killenaule to win second Fitzgerald Cup

CBS Thurles defeat Killenaule to win second Fitzgerald Cup

Fitzgerald Cup B champions

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Mar 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

We defeated Killenaule 2-24 to 2-18 in Boherlahan on Friday after extra time to win the Fitzgerald 'B' competition. The game was played in near perfect conditions.

Level after full time, both teams gave their all for 80 minutes. Captain Aaron Shanahan collected the cup on behalf of the team. This means that both the Fitzgerald A & B Cups are in our trophy cabinet.

Over 50 boys got competitive action in both competitions.

Thanks to the players but especially the mentors for working so hard to ensure participation was maximised to give as many boys as possible games.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

More than 3,200 premises in Tipperary can now sign up for National Broadband Plan's high speed internet access

Latest Trolley Watch report highlights overcrowding at Tipperary University Hospital

"It was frustrating for him as he really wanted to play for Tipperary this year.” - Bubbles out of action for 2022

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media