31 Mar 2022

O'Meara returned as chairperson of Tipperary Ógra Fianna Fáil

The Annual General Meeting took place this week.

Some of those who attended the Ógra Fianna Fáil AGM

30 Mar 2022 4:33 PM

The Annual General Meeting of Tipperary Ógra Fianna Fáil took place in Noel Ryan’s Pub, Thurles this week.

Chairperson Ryan O’ Meara welcomed everybody to the first in-person event of Tipperary Ógra Fianna Fáil since the Covid-19 Pandemic.


The following officers were elected: Ryan O’ Meara as Chairperson; Paudie Taylor as Vice-Chairperson; Kathleen Mooney as Secretary; Conor Burke and David Sinclair as joint Treasurers; Desirèe McCarthy as Public Relations Officer; Rachel Regan as Membership and Equality Officer; and Ben Caffrey as Events Officer.


Jackie Cahill TD congratulated the new officers and stressed that it is “imperative to get new blood involved in the organisation.” He said: “Fianna Fáil are delivering for this county and for this country” and added that we need to continue pursuing Fianna Fáil policies for the betterment of Ireland. Jackie also spoke about Covid-19, housing, inflation and the current situation on the war in Ukraine.


Cllr. Sean Ryan detailed of how Ógra is the future of Fianna Fáil and emphasised how others must “listen to the voices of young people” going forward. He added that it was wonderful to see such a great turnout of young members at the AGM.
Ard Comhairle representatives Frank Begley and Tim Maher spoke at the meeting and both men commended the involvement of young people in Fianna Fáil. Tim described the younger generation of Fianna Fáil as a “national flame that burns and cannot be quenched.”


Secretary of the Tipperary Fianna Fáil Comhairle Dáil Cheantair, Neil Ryan and current chair of the Tipperary Fianna Fáil CDC Paddy Ryan also spoke at the meeting.


Incoming Ógra Gaeilge Agus Cultúr Officer Jack Ryan spoke and outlined his plans for the new role, likewise with Neilus Cotter, incoming Ógra Membership and Recruitment Director.


Re-elected chairperson Ryan O’ Meara concluded the meeting by highlighting how Fianna Fáil are “looking to young people more and more” and shared details of a National Youth Conference that will be held next weekend.


Fianna Fáil welcomes new members who wish to join a proactive, progressive, republican youth movement like Ógra.

News

