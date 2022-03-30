Fifth-year students host Daffodil Day at the Presentation Thurles

Fifth-year students Grace Cussen, Niamh O'Sullivan and Eilís Ryan selling Daffodils for Daffodil Day
Our fifth-year students sold pins and daffodils in school all of last week to help raise funds for a very worthy cause, the Irish Cancer Society.
Please support this very worthy cause.
Thanks to Ms Margaret Finn for coordinating this important annual fundraiser.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.