Punter in Tipperary receives eye-watering amount of cash after just a €50 wager

Some win!
A punter in Tipperary received an eye-catching boost to their finances recently when an ambitious horse racing wager on Cheltenham reaped a nice dividend.
The anonymous customer struck the wager via their online BoyleSports account, placing a €50 accumulator on seven horses running across the four days of the festival earlier this month.
The incredible seven winners were Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle at 8/11, Sir Gerhard in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at 8/11, Energumene in the Champion Chase at 7/2, Facile Vega in the Champion Bumper at 15/8, Allaho in the Ryanair Chase at 4/7, Vauban in the Triumph Hurdle at 7/4 and A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup at 10/3.
After a long wait over the four days the punter could finally pop open the champagne with their €50 stake transforming into €34,497.55.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must send huge congratulations to our Tipperary customer who took us for €34,497.55 over the four days at Cheltenham. We wish them the best of luck with their winnings.”
