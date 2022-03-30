Shocking! Tipperary gardaí seize vehicle for non-display of motor tax 'in excess of 600 days'

File photo
Clonmel gardaí conducted a joint checkpoint alongside Revenue's Customs & Excise Division on Wednesday.
A vehicle was seized for non-display of motor tax in excess of 600 days.
A fixed charge penalty has been issued.
