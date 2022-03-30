Gardaí make TV appeal in bid to locate suspect whose most recent address is in Tipperary

Gardaí in Bruff have issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of a suspect they wish to locate.

Liam Casey, whose most recent address is in Tipperary Town, is being sought as part of an ongoing investigation.

Making an appeal on RTÉ's Crime Call, Garda Louise Harris said the 32-year-old is known to work with agricultural contractors and farmers and on constructions sites.

Mr Casey, whose photograph was broadcast on Monday's programme, is described as being 6'1'' in height, of heavy build with short black hair and a beard.

Garda Harris added that he has a number of distinctive tattoos - including a woman's name on the left-hand-side of his neck and the word 'King' on his left hand.

Gardaí have not disclosed publicly why Liam Casey is being sought.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station or any garda station.