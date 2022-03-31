BREAKING: Tipperary property and sites going up for worldwide auction TODAY

1 Brookfield, Drombane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary

A stunning vacant four-bed house in Tipperary is on sale again FOR ONLY €165,000 - which is down from €185,000 the last time it went up for auction.

The detached four-bedroom dormer bungalow is a spacious and well-proportioned accommodation and is going under the digital hammer on Thursday as part of BidX1's latest sale.

It boasts generous surrounding gardens with southerly aspect and extends to approximately 207 sq. m (2,228 sq. ft).

On a site area extending to approximately 0.19 hectares (0.46 acres).

This property provides a detached four-bedroom dormer bungalow with gardens to the front and rear. The property is arranged over ground and first floor beneath a pitched roof.

This property offers off street parking.

Longfield Park, Boherlahan, Co. Tipperary, E25 H726

Also part of BidX1's online auction on March 31 - it is again offering 26 ready-to-go house plots which are being put up for sale in an established housing estate in Boherlahan.

The site boasts full planning permission for a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses with Part V already complied with.

It has a guide price of €200,000.