Tipperary gardaí probe attack on parked car in Nenagh
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating damage caused to a vehicle parked outside a business premises at Dublin Road, Nenagh, on Tuesday, March 22.
It is understood that the bodywork of the vehicle was scratched some time between 10am and 11am.
CCTV footage is being harvested and witness information is sought.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.