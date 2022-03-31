'Thanks to all,' Clonmel hotel represented at Annual Weddings Online Awards

A massive congratulations to the wedding team at the Talbot Hotel Clonmel headed up by Laura Jones, Sales & Marketing Manager, who represented the Talbot Hotel Clonmel recently at the Annual Weddings Online Awards in Mullingar.

The newly rebranded hotel was thrilled to have the Talbot Hotel Clonmel represented in two overall categories at these prestigious awards.

Over 350 wedding professionals attended the prestigious event and Jonathan Bryans, the Weddings Online Commercial Director, said: “We were thrilled to have such a fantastic turnout and to celebrate the wonderful achievements of so many.

“The wedding industry has been hit hard in recent years and there is huge optimism now for what will be the busiest couple of years for weddings in Ireland ever.”

The Talbot Hotel Clonmel was shortlisted in the “Hotel Venue of the Year Munster” Category as one of the top wedding venues in Munster and were also delighted to not only have Laura nominated but also shortlisted as “Venue Coordinator of the Year Munster”.

Being shortlisted in both categories as being one of the top wedding venues in Munster is a real testament to the team in the Talbot Hotel Clonmel that look after every wedding couple with such care and attention to detail.

On speaking with Laura, she wanted to express “a massive thanks to all the team who work diligently in the hotel to deliver such incredible service to all of our wedding couples, to all the lovely wedding couples themselves we have the pleasure of working with each and every day and to the team at Weddings Online for this wonderful acknowledgement and recognition”.