Tipperary car passenger found in possession of cannabis is fined by court
A man who was a front seat passenger in a car stopped by the gardaí was found to be in possession of cannabis, Nenagh District Court was told.
Barry Glynn of 4 Pairc Na Coille, Lorrha, pleaded to having cannabis valued at €170 at Towerhill, Borrisokane, on June 30, 2021.
The court heard that Mr Glynn, 29, was a front seat passenger in a car that had been stopped by a garda when the drug was discovered.
He admitted that the drug was for his own personal use.
The court was told that Mr Glynn had a total of 29 previous convictions.
His solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, said that Mr Glynn had “turned a corner” since the incident and was engaging with the probation services.
Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Glynn €100.
