Search

31 Mar 2022

Tipperary car passenger found in possession of cannabis is fined by court

Tipperary car passenger found in possession of cannabis is fined by court

Tipperary car passenger found in possession of cannabis is fined by court

Reporter:

Reporter

31 Mar 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A man who was a front seat passenger in a car stopped by the gardaí was found to be in possession of cannabis, Nenagh District Court was told.

Barry Glynn of 4 Pairc Na Coille, Lorrha, pleaded to having cannabis valued at €170 at Towerhill, Borrisokane, on June 30, 2021.

The court heard that Mr Glynn, 29, was a front seat passenger in a car that had been stopped by a garda when the drug was discovered.

He admitted that the drug was for his own personal use.

The court was told that Mr Glynn had a total of 29 previous convictions.

His solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, said that Mr Glynn had “turned a corner” since the incident and was engaging with the probation services.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Glynn €100.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media