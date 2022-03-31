Tipperary deaths and funeral details, March 31

Tipperary deaths
COLIN HOPKINS
Railway Cottage, Glenbane, Lattin, Tipperary
HOPKINS, Railway Cottage, Glenbane, Lattin, Co Tipperary – 29th March 2022; peacefully after a short illness. Colin - Deeply regretted by his loving partner Liz, sons Sean, Stephen, Dale, David & Paul, daughters Sharon & Sascha, sister Valerie, grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.
May He Rest in Peace.
Funeral Arrangements Later
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.