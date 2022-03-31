Search

31 Mar 2022

Personal safety workshop for women hears heart-wrenching talk from Tipperary woman

Well done to Anne-Marie Ryan for organising the event

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Bobby Duggan, Anne-Marie Ryan, Grand Master Tom Foley PICTURES: Vincent Flynn

Reporter:

Karl Clancy

31 Mar 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

CLICK ON THE LINK ABOVE FOR MORE IMAGES FROM THE EVENT 

On Sunday, March 13 in the quiet village of Golden, something unique took place.

A seminar and workshop for women.

Hosted by Anne-Marie Ryan, Clinical Psychologist and Developmental Specialist, its aim was to empower women through increasing their situational awareness in all aspects of life with particular emphasis on personal safety, especially in the light of recent events in our country.

The seminar was well attended and after an initial heart-wrenching and unbelievably brave talk by Anne-Marie on her own experiences, Margo Noonan, the first guest speaker of the afternoon, took the stage.

Margo, an inspirational woman, is the head of the Cork division of the national Sexual Assault Treatment Unit and she spoke about her work, about the process and the dignity with which women are treated if they have to attend her clinic as well as the control women have over every element of the process.

Unfortunately, she had to say that she was quite exhausted as she had only come from work where she finished at 5am, such is the volume of women needing the service.

When she concluded, Mr Bobby Duggan took the floor to give a talk on situational awareness and practical demonstrations of escaping an attacker, based on his Safe Skills course.

Bobby is a renowned 6th Dan martial artist and security consultant who has also served for three decades in the armed forces.

Assisting Mr Duggan was local martial artist Karl Clancy, also 6th Dan.

They demonstrated several situations and techniques for breaking free from an attacker.

Two other notable guests were Mr Richie Moore 8th Dan and Mr Tom Foley 10th Dan, who had travelled from both Dublin and Kilkenny to support the event and both of whom gave practical demonstrations and talked about women’s personal safety.

Tom is head of The Black Dragon Association, an international group of martial artists promoting the idea of unity between both the arts and the diverse people who practice them in a spirit of openness and camaraderie and Richie is the founder and head coach of his own martial arts style in Dublin where he teaches both traditional martial arts and self-defence.

This was an afternoon for the women of Tipperary, where every speakers’ goal was to have the women present take away a better understanding of personal safety, awareness and a sense of empowerment.

Presented by Anne-Marie in a light-hearted and sensitive manner and well-received by all participants, who all left with a bag containing several helpful items including a personal panic alarm, one can safely say it achieved its aim.

It’s a shame that such an event was necessary but the world we live in is one where the spectre of violence against women is always lurking in the shadows.

This was brought home when I saw, posted on the wall, the list of women who have lost their lives to violence in Ireland since 1996.

It’s a list of 244 names that might be any of our sisters, mothers or daughters.

Anne-Marie is in talks to develop the content of the day into a series of seminars for women and a further series for both men and women, addressing the wider issues of personal awareness and safety for everyone and to promote a culture for all where violence against anyone becomes a rarity rather than a commonplace news report.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media