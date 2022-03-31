'A man of the people remembered,' over 100 years since the passing of John Cullinan

It is over 100 years since the passing of John Cullinan, (also spelt Cullinane) journalist and MP, and Irish Nationalist Member of the UK Parliament for Tipperary South from 1900–1918.

Born at Bansha, Tipperary, he was son of Charles Cullinan, merchant and farmer, and Catherine, daughter of R.W. Walsh of Tourin, Waterford.

Educated at St Patrick's College, Thurles, (Lay College), his father died in 1874 and left him a considerable amount of property, consisting mainly of two farms, and a public house in Bansha.

From his early manhood, he became a prominent figure in the nationalist movement in Tipperary, and played a leading part in the Land League and Plan of Campaign movements.

These involvements led to him serving five terms of imprisonment, in which he was sentenced to four terms varying from one month to twelve months, and on another occasion was jailed as a 'suspect'.

He was one of those indicted with John Dillon and William O'Brien in connection with the non-payment of rent campaign on the Smith-Barry estate in Tipperary in 1889–90.

In September 1890 he was tried for agitation and for causing agitation for what the Crown called, "An alleged criminal conspiracy to prevent Smith Barry Tenants from paying their rents and the use of agitation to this end".

Cullinan was in the dock with others including John Dillon, Wm. O'Brien, Fr Humphreys and the editors of a Clonmel and Cashel newspaper. He was found guilty and sentenced to six months in jail.

The farmers of Bansha tilled and ploughed his land during this time.

While in jail in Tullamore he narrowly escaped death from an attack of fever. He was selected as Nationalist parliamentary candidate for South Tipperary for the general election of 1900 at a convention at Cahir on 26 September 1900, in succession to the late Mr. F. Mandeville, and subsequently was elected unopposed.

John Cullinan, MP, pictured in 1908

He continued to hold the seat unopposed through successive general elections until December 1918, when he was defeated by the Sinn Féin candidate Patrick James Moloney by 8,744 votes to 2,701.

In one of his last contributions as MP he questioned the Postmaster-General about general complaints made by the urban council of Tipperary and other representatives of the people, of the difficulty of transacting business in the Tipperary Post Office owing to the want of sufficient accommodation and consequent overcrowding.

Cullinan said that this was mainly caused by the thousands of extra military stationed there and asked whether the Postmaster-General would take immediate steps to remedy this state of affairs and relieve the present congestion by providing extra temporary accommodation?

The reply received was that the matter would be investigated. Cullinan also served for many years as Chairman of the Tipperary Board of Poor Law Guardians and he was also a member of South Tipperary County Council from its establishment in 1899, and of the District Council.

He was a noted player of hurling and Gaelic football and was elected to the first county board.

He was at the Central Council convention in 1888 and he refereed the first All Ireland Football Final played in Dublin on April 28th 1888, which featured Limerick and Louth.

John Cullinan travelled to America in 1888 to prepare the way for a team of athletes and hurlers.

The "American Invasion" as the group were known, arrived in New York on 25th of September 1888. The "Irish World" reporter who interviewed John Cullinan had the following to say of him; "Mr. Cullinan is one of the men who took a leading part in the first organisation of the Gaelic Athletic Association.

Ever since he has been an active member.

The fact that he is the referee in all championship contests gives assurance of his thorough familiarity with all matters appertaining to athletics as well as his ability and high character.

Needless to say he is a staunch patriot. His record in this respect is attested to by the fact that he has been in jail five times under the various Coercion Acts that have been in force in Ireland since 1881."

John Cullinan was listed as one of eight Publicans in Bansha Village (where O'Heney's pub is now). An M.P., journalist, patriot, sporting activist and champion of the downtrodden, Cullinan was a person worthy of the highest respect and should be an inspiration to us all of triumph over adversity.

Any cause that he believed in was entered into with great passion and conviction and his place in the sporting and political life of his native Bansha and of Tipperary should never be forgotten.

He was truly a man of the people - a sentiment expressed in his political slogan "John Cullinan, the peoples man, the man for South Tipperary". Cullinan married Rita O'Meara, daughter of Thomas O'Meara of Newtownadam, Cahir in 1913.

They lived at Garnacanty House just outside Tipperary Town and had no children. He died on December 17th, 1920, and is buried in St Michael's cemetery, Tipperary.

His wife Rita survived her husband by many years and died at Bansha Castle in 1943.