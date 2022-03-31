Search

31 Mar 2022

Royal visit to spark tourism bonanza for Tipperary

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall enjoy a dance at Brú Ború centre in Cashel during their to Tipperary with dancers Liam Guiney, Ciara Horan, Leona Bowe, Cliodhna Treacy. Pic. Julien Behal

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

31 Mar 2022 6:33 PM

Tipperary’s tourism industry is harnessing the massive positive publicity Cahir and Cashel received from the visit of Prince Charles and Camilla to market the county abroad as a place to visit this summer.

Tipperary County Council CEO Joe MacGrath says the council is working closely with Tipperary Tourism and Fáilte Ireland in promoting the Premier county to the UK market of 68 million people in the wake of the visit of Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall last Friday.

Mr MacGrath said visitor numbers were already visibly up in Cahir last weekend following the royal visit.

“The fact that national and international media attention was on Cashel and Cahir brought a focus on those two locations that wouldn’t have been brought if the royal visit hadn’t happened. The feedback on their visit on social media channels has been excellent,” he said.

After a difficult two years for the county’s tourism industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr MacGrath said Prince Charles and Camilla couldn’t have come to Tipperary at a better time.

“The timing of this royal visit couldn’t be better from the perspective of people making a decision now about travelling.
“People are getting confident about travelling again. There is no doubt that a curiosity has been created among those living in the UK, who would not have been aware of Cahir and Cashel. We need to build on that to attract more visitors to the county.”

In his speech in Cashel last Friday, Prince Charles spoke of the “huge significance of the Irish community in the UK, the critical part they play and the esteem in which they are held.” And he pointed out that Ireland and the UK “have shared too much of the waters of sorrow, but from the flow of time there is emerging something rich, new and hopeful". 

News

