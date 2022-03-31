BREAKING: Tipperary house SOLD during online auction after huge bidding war

1 Brookfield, Drombane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary
A stunning and vacant four-bed house in Tipperary has been sold after a bidding war during BidX1's latest online auction on March 31.
The guide price for the property was €165,000 - which was down from €185,000 the last time it went up for auction - but it sold on Thursday for €190,000 following a bidding war between two buyers.
The detached four-bedroom dormer bungalow is a spacious and well-proportioned accommodation.
It boasts generous surrounding gardens with southerly aspect and extends to approximately 207 sq. m (2,228 sq. ft).
On a site area extending to approximately 0.19 hectares (0.46 acres).
