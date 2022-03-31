BREAKING: Rabbit gets a 'grilling' from Tipp gardaí after getting stuck in vehicle

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
On Thursday morning Clonmel gardaí located this rabbit (pictured above) who had found itself stuck behind the grill of a vehicle.
Gardaí said: "The not so happy bunny had hitched a ride from somewhere unknown and is now looking to be returned home.
"Big thank you to the passerby who helped with the rabbit's rescue! Please share so we can get Mr/Mrs Bunny home to its owner."
