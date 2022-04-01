Search

01 Apr 2022

Gardaí in Tipperary 'warmly welcome' plans to create a tunnel through the Galtee Mountains

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Gardaí in Tipperary have "warmly welcomed the publication of the intention to create a tunnel through the Galtee Mountains linking Tipperary with the fairer part of the Golden Vale - Limerick".

In a statement, gardaí said: "Knicknamed the Galtunnel - this facility will cut travel times from Tipperary to Limerick by up to 20 minutes, enhancing the driving experience into the Treaty County.

"Local Limerick GAA representatives have herald the proposal stating: 'At any time we will warmly welcome any Tipp GAA Club officials using Galtunnel who want to attend our training sessions in a bid to enhance their own hurling performances.'

"Limerick gardaí have also indicated their satisfaction to the proposal as it will identify a key access area where Tipperary criminals will access the county through Galtunnel.

"Compensation packages for farmers on the Tipperary side of the Galtunnel are at an advanced stage as fears of sheep straying into Galtunnel have been expressed by Farming Groups.

"However plans to place a toll on the outbound carriage into Tipperary through Galtunnel to discourage anyone leaving Limerick have received a guarded welcome."

