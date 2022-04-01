Cashel New Inn hockey team holds its nerve to lift Munster title

Above: The Cashel New Inn hockey team that won the Munster Under 16 division one final. Back, from left, Mary Bourke (manager), Sarah O’Dwyer, Rachel O’Dwyer, Millie Ryan, Roisin Duffy, Freya McKenna, Aoibhe Gleeson, Grainne Callanan, Miah Bourke, Rachel Phelan, Beth Ann Murphy, Colin Muir (coach).

Front, Emily McNamara, Luci Mulcahy, Grace O’Connor, Hannah Dalzell, Margaret McGrath, Rachel Ryan, Aoife Kavanagh, Lilly Kavanagh

On St Patrick’s Day, all the Munster Hockey Cup finals were played in Farmers Cross, Cork.

Cashel New Inn Under 16 team had qualified for the Division 1 Final.

Their route to the final was a 4-2 quarter final win against Church of Ireland Hockey Club, Cork. This set up a semi- final encounter with Waterford Hockey Club. An assured 5-1 victory set the team up for the traditional St Patrick’s Day final against fellow league contenders Cork Harlequins.

The teams had met twice in the league this season, with both matches ending in a draw - 2-2 at home and 1-1 away.

The Cashel New Inn team knew a tough match awaited them, especially as Cork Harlequins were playing on their home ground.

From the start, the game was extremely tight and cagey, with both teams playing very defensively. Harlequins had done their homework, with Cashel New Inn’s midfield link-up between Miah Bourke and Aoife Kavanagh being heavily closed down.

In defence, Aoibhe Gleeson and Rachel Ryan were very strong and assured. Both teams had shots on goal, but both goalies were having tremendous games.

Cashel New Inn goalie Freya McKenna withstood huge pressure throughout the match.

Half-time came with no score. The team regrouped for a talk with coach Colin Muir and manager Mary Bourke.

The third quarter resumed but unfortunately, as the 15 minutes were coming to a close, Harlequins broke the deadlock with a well-worked goal. The whistle blew to signify end of the third quarter and the two- minute changeover allowed the team to regroup and reform their structure.

With renewed determination the team restarted the final quarter. Beth Ann Murphy made some probing attacks into the circle. Harlequins were closing down all routes but somehow Aoife Kavanagh emerged from the frantic defence and skilfully drove the ball into the back of the goal.

Both teams tried their best to work through a winner but the final whistle blew with the score at 1-1 apiece.

This meant a penalty shoot out/shuttles were required to separate the teams. An attacker commences from the 23 metre line in front of goal and has eight seconds to enter the circle and score.

The goalie starts on the goal line but can come out to meet the attacker to close off the angles to save the shot or delay it beyond the time limit.

Harlequins started the shuttles but Freya McKenna was superb and blocked the first four attempts.

Cashel New Inn’s second attacker and youngest team member, Lilly Kavanagh, stepped up and slotted through an excellent goal.

Cashel New Inn’s fourth shuttle taker, Rachel Ryan stepped up and executed her shot perfectly through the legs of the oncoming goalie, leading to a huge outburst of joy and relief from the team, management and supporters.

Captain Miah Bourke was presented with the trophy by Munster Hockey president Alice Browne.

Upon receiving the cup, Miah thanked Cork Harlequins for an immense game of hockey and all from Harlequins club for hosting a fantastic day. Thanks were also extended to all the Munster officials and umpires.

Cashel New Inn team: Freya McKenna, Margaret McGrath, Aoibhe Gleeson, Grainne Callanan, Roisin Duffy, Rachel Ryan, Rachel Phelan, Miah Bourke (captain), Beth Ann Murphy, Lilly Kavanagh, Aoife Kavanagh, Emily McNamara, Hannah Dalzell, Rachel O’ Dwyer, Sarah O’Dwyer, Luci Mulcahy, Millie Ryan, Grace O’Connor.