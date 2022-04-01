French Quarter Cafe celebrates fifteen years in business in Tipperary Town

A huge congratulations to the French Quarter Cafe at the Excel Centre in Tipperary Town, who are celebrating fifteen years in business this week, having first opened their doors in March 2007.

Proprietors Annemarie Ryan Shiner and Loic L'Herrou first met in Cork while Annemarie was touring with Riverdance and Loic was managing a busy Restaurant in the City.

The couple decided to put in a tender for the Excel Cafe and relocate back to Annemarie’s home of Tipperary, and they haven’t looked back since.

The Cafe specialises in lunches, coffees, teas and all types of delicious cakes and pastries. They place a huge emphasis on homemade products.

There is a wide variety of homemade soups, gluten free breads, scones and desserts on offer. All types of sandwiches and wraps are available in the cafe too.

Loic also specialises in homemade stuffed almond croissants, croque monsieurs and pear & almond tarts. Smoothies and milkshakes are very popular, as is their newest product bubble tea.

The cafe also provides a takeaway option which proves very popular, with people ringing in for lunches and pastries.

Annemarie and Loic are great supporters of the local community, often supporting local fundraising events for clubs in the area.

Annemarie also supports the wider community in her role as a Tipperary County Councillor. The couple have also let the walls of their cafe be used in local art exhibitions and musical performances often take place in the cafe from time time to time.

The business is a great employer in the town. Laura Burke and Magda Wawszczyk have both worked in the cafe for many years, Dee Kennedy is in her fifth year working there and Danielle Ryan is the newest addition to the staff, alongside Annemarie and Loic. A special mention must go to Liz Higgins who has been at the cafe since day one, fifteen years ago. It is a very happy and friendly place to work. Many of the staff have families so work is schedules are catered around each other, in a very family oriented environment.

The opening hours of the French Quater Cafe are Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30am to 4.30pm, and the cafe is hoping to rebuild after the last few years of Covid to it's usual six day week in due course.

You can contact the cafe on 062-82592 or you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram for all their latest offers.

The very best wishes Annemarie, Loic and all the staff at the French Quater Cafe for the future. We wish them many successful and happy years in business ahead.

