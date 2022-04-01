Upgrade will benefit rural community and protect river in Tipperary

Grangemockler in Tipperary is one of twelve wastewater treatment plants scheduled to receive an upgrade from Irish Water that will benefit rural communities and protect local rivers.

This project will be funded by the European Union under Ireland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Once complete, the newly upgraded plants will provide additional treatment capacity to support housing and growth, improve water quality in rivers and safeguard water supplies.

Supporting the objectives of Ireland’s River Basin Management Plan, this €20 million investment will improve water quality in local rivers. A key tool in the implementation of the Water Framework Directive, the River Basin Management Plan aims to protect, improve and sustainably manage our water environment.

Achieving good water quality in our rivers, lakes and coastal waters is essential for protecting Ireland’s drinking water sources, the environment and people’s quality of life, says Irish Water.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien TD said, “Last year, as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Government committed to upgrading a minimum of ten wastewater treatment plants not currently scheduled for upgrade, whose discharges have been identified as being significant pressures on receiving water bodies – this announcement brings that commitment to life.

“This investment in Ireland’s wastewater treatment capacity will bring great benefits to rural communities surrounding the locations of the 12 sites. Not alone does access to clean and healthy water support jobs and industries in these areas but investment in our wastewater treatment in turn improves the quality of water in our rivers, supporting biodiversity.

"I welcome today’s announcement and the benefits that improved water quality will bring to people living in these communities,” the Minister said.