Search

02 Apr 2022

CBS Thurles under 15 hurlers win the White Cup Munster semi-final

CBS Under 15 hurlers on win the White Cup Munster semi-final

White Cup Munster U15 finalists

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Congratulations to our under 15 White Cup hurlers on winning the Munster semi-final against St Flannans College, Ennis by 3-15 to 3-8. The game took place on Wednesday in Cappamore.

There was great support for Thurles at the game.

The final takes place this coming Friday, 1st April at 1.30 and the venue is to be confirmed.

The boys play against a De La Salle team that defeated a highly fancied Ard Scoil Ris team. Ard Scoil were most peoples favourites for the competition so the dark horses De La Salle will be a force to be reckoned with in the final.

They beat a strong St Colmans team in the quarter final by a late goal.

The Thurles boys had a shaky start against St Flannans conceding early goals but didn’t panic and worked their way back into the game.

Our goals were scored by Cillian Minogue, Sean Ryan and Larry Collins.

Contributed to Tipperary Star.

Two Tipperary businesses honoured at TUS New Frontiers Awards 2022

Tipp camogie players to feature in Munster championship double headers with the hurlers

Bringing our games together is a logical progression to a more seamless future for all players - Munster Council Chairman, Ger Ryan (Tipperary)

Cashel New Inn hockey team holds its nerve to lift Munster title

Under 16 side beats Harlequins in penalty shootout

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media