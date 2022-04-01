Father, husband, son, brother -an appreciation for the late Ronan Stanley, Gortnahoe

“It is not length of life, but depth of life.”



The famous and well known words of Ralph Waldo Emerson could appropriately describe the earthly existence of Gortnahoe Glengoole man Ronan Stanley who was laid to rest last week, following his tragic passing.



Father of two boys David and Conor; husband to Deirdre; son of Albert and Mary; brother to Niall, Kennett, Leonard, Olwen and Edel, Ronan was central in all of their lives and was a key figure in the local community, but most especially, the local Gortnahoe Glengoole GAA club.



Ronan gave so much in his all-too-short life. As a player he gave everything on the field of play whether with camán and sliothar, or with the big ball; as a mentor and club official, he gave everything off the field and was always the last to leave when a job needed to be done.



He served as club chairman and secretary; was a highly respected coach who shared in masterminding the recent county intermediate hurling championship victory. He was the driving force behind the redevelopment of the wonderful GAA and community facilities in the village of Gortnahoe and was very proud of those facilities.



Ronan was known throughout Tipperary and much further afield too. A kind, considerate, affable man, he made friends constantly, had an easy way about him and was very popular. It is very easy to understand, therefore, why there would be so great an outpouring of symapthy and regret at his untimely passing which rocked and shook all who knew him - even on just a casual basis.



The Stanley home in Georgespark, Gortnahoe which Ronan shared with his wife Deirdre and their sons, was inundated with callers following news of his passing. The stunned silence told its own story as the tragedy really hit home.



Despite the huge throngs of sympathisers, the arms of welcome were thrown open to all and parishioners went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that everybody who attended was looked after and catered for, despite the long queues.

Many tributes were paid to Ronan since his passing, but perhaps one of the most heartfelt came from the GAA club.



“Gortnahoe Glengoole GAA Club would like to offer its condolences to the Stanley and McGovern families on the tragic passing of Ronan.



R”onan will be forever remembered within club circles and indeed county wide circles as he was steeped in the G.A.A

“Ronan has been involved with every facet of our club, from playing up until very recently, to coaching our intermediate hurling team to its greatest ever day in 2020. While doing all of the above, Ronan has always been involved in bringing through the next generation of players, the fruit of this could be seen last season with a county u15 title.



“ In the boardroom Ronan served as senior club chairman and secretary over the years and was involved in every committee we have had up to an including the development committee in which he played a huge role in the successful application for sport capital funding recently.



“The loss of Ronan will leave a huge hole in the club and indeed the community as there was not a parish event going that he would not be seen supporting.



“You gave us some great days Stan -they don’t make too many like you. We are sure you will be hurling every ball with us while looking down from above. Rest in Peace.



It is hard to imagine Gortnahoe Glengoole without Ronan on the sideline and while this is a difficult prospect, it pales into insignificance in comparison to the void left in the Stanley home.



Ronan was adored by his sons and by Deirdre, not to mention his parents, brothers and sisters, and the extended family. For them, life has turned upside down. But, the many happy memories shared will sustain and nourish them, though they would have envisaged creating many many more in the years to come. It was not to be though and their hearts are full so pain and sorrow at this time, despite the huge support they have received, and continue to receive.



They will take much consolation in the warm tributes paid to Ronan, but they would much prefer to have him with them, than to be talking about him.



Sympathy is tendered to all the bereaved.

May Ronan rest in peace in the fertile soil of his native parish.