Father found drunk in Thurles railway station while on visit to see daughter

Thurles Railway Station
A father was fined in Thurles District Court for public drunkenness while on a trip to see his daughter.
Garda James Kelleher observed Martin Maughan in Thurles Railway Station on January 25, 2021.
Mr Maughan, of 10 St Donagh’s Road, Kilbarrack Road, Dublin, was “highly intoxicated” and his speech was slurred. He was charged with intoxication in a public place.
Mr Maughan was down from Dublin visiting his daughter in Templemore, said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan. Mr Maughan was issued with a fixed penalty notice, but this went unpaid. Mr Maughan has 28 previous convictions, 10 for public intoxication. Judge MacGrath fined him €150, 10 months to pay.
