02 Apr 2022

Addict found with heroin valued at €150 in Thurles

Unlawful possession of drugs

Stock image of heroin

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A recovering addict was fined at Thurles District Court for unlawful possession of heroin valued at €150.

Garda Mark Cullinane was present at Thurles Railway Station on July 29, 2019, when he observed Edward Liston “acting suspiciously”.


Mr Liston, of Kylemakill, Moyne, Thurles, was brought to Thurles Garda Station. Garda Cullinane discovered €150 worth of heroin in Mr Liston’s possession.


Mr Liston was charged with unlawful possession of drugs (diamorphine). “He admitted he was the owner,” Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. Mr Liston has 18 previous convictions, including five for drugs.


Solicitor Brian Hughes said Mr Liston has long had difficulties with drug abuse. “He says he is now off the heroin,” said Mr Hughes.


Mr Liston is liaising with Novas concerning his accommodation and is now “staying with friends.” He is on job seekers allowance.


Mr Liston is co-operating with gardaí and has shown a willingness to overcome his addiction, added Mr Hughes.
Judge MacGrath imposed a fine of €80, with 10 months to pay, and made a destruction order regarding the heroin.

