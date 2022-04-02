Tipperary deaths and funeral details, April 2

Christina (Chris) Flaherty (née Tobin)

Rockfield Park, Rahoon, Galway / Moycullen, Galway / Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at Moycullen Nursing Home, with her devoted husband Gerry and daughter Maria by her side.

Deeply mourned by her husband and daughter and by her sister Maeve, nieces Maeve and Janai, Denise and Naomi, nephews Malcolm and Keith, Malcolm and Ian, sisters-in-law Rita Haynes and Margaret Reilly, brother-in-law Gabriel, the extended Flaherty and Tobin family and friends.

Reposing at ‘St. Pio’s Room’ within the grounds of the Church Of The Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. H91 E781 on Monday, 4th April, from 10 a.m. with removal into the Church for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon Cemetery.

Livestream link for Mass: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/catholic-church-of-the-sacred-heart

And until we meet again,

Rest In Peace

To avoid the spread of Covid19 at the funeral.

You are advised to wear a mask. You are not expected to shake hands unless you are comfortable to do so. Thank you.

Anne Moriarty (née O'Leary)

formerly of Ballinacree, Emly, Tipperary

Anne Moriarty (nee O’Leary) (formerly of Ballinacree, Emly, Co. Tipperary) April 1st 2022, (peacefully), wife of the late Denis. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Bridget and Anne-Marie, sons Denis and John, grandchildren Jack, Danny, Meghan, Shauna and Cillian, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence Booleen, Bansha Sunday evening from 5.30 o’clock until 7 o’clock. Arriving in St. Ailbe’s Church Emly Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s cemetery, Tipperary.

House private on Monday morning please.

Myles Ryan

Upper Church Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Ryan, Church Street, Tipperary Town. Myles, son of the late Jack and Madgie. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Rachel, brother Tadgh, nephews, nieces, sister in law Mary, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Mass for Myles will take place at 12 noon on Monday, 4th April, in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary and burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

John (Johnny) O'Driscoll

Ballinurra Faugheen, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Predeceased by his wife Barbara. Deeply regretted by his loving son Enda, daughter in law Charlotte, sister in law Jane, grandchildren Molly and Fionn, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday, 3rd April, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, Arriving at Faugheen Church on Monday, 4th April, for requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Denis Heaney

Monakeeba, Thurles, Tipperary

And formerly Borroway, Thurles. Unexpectedly after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel and the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents James and Bridget, baby daughter Christine, sisters in law Suzanne and Marian. Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Margaret, sons Jamie, Darren, Shaun and Alan, grandchildren Mai and Myah, Jamie's partner Christine and Alan's partner Jade, nephews David, Joey, Mark and Dean, nieces Tammey, Stacey, Lisa, Shauna and Ciara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts Pearl and Eileen, cousins especially Maria, the Eviston's and Martin's, former colleagues in Telcom, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, 2nd April, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

DENIS CORKERY

Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Denis Corkery, Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary on 1st April 2022 in the care of the wonderful staff in Millbrae Nursing Home, Newport. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Lelia. Deeply regretted by his loving and caring wife Bridie and his daughters Sinéad, Sorcha and Ciara, sons-in-law John and Colin and Ciara’s partner Craig, brothers PJ,Michael, Willie and sister Mary, sisters-in-law Imelda and Mary, brother-in-law Séan, nephews, nieces, cousins neighbours, friends and all his colleagues in An Garda Síochàna and NSAI.

Reposing in Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Sunday, 3rd April, 4pm to 6pm with funeral mass in Ballinaclough Church on Monday morning at 12pm.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/JJ-Ryan-Funeral-Undertakers-101669998946629. Burial afterwards in Lisbunny Cemetery, Nenagh.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Aras Mhuire Day Care Centre, Nenagh. Please respect public health advice at this time regarding face coverings and handshaking.