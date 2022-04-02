Presentation of Francis Phillips letters in Cashel Library

A lovely evening was held in Cashel library on Tuesday, March 29.



The event, taking place in memory of two local ladies, Charlotte Carri and Eileen O’Brien saw their two families present a collection of Francis Phillips letters to the Tipperary Studies department, located in the Source Thurles.



The letters between Francis and his sisters, May and Rebecca were purchased by Albert Carri and Eamon O’Brien at auction.



They give a pen picture of Francie’s days in internment in 1918, with him thanking his sisters for food parcels and apologising for the extra expense these put on the family.



Scenes which were commonplace in many Irish families. We hear of political meetings held in the town and mention is made to illness, probably the infamous flu of 1918 and even hear of a train crash in New York.



Francie Phillips, writer and poet was long associated with the nationalist struggle in Cashel.

He remained active in public life for decades, serving on the Urban District Council and an appointee of the Loan Fund Bank. He died aged 96 in 1968.



Speeches were made by Joe Murphy and Eamon O’Brien on behalf of the Carri and O’Brien families. Sincere thanks to them for their generosity to Tipperary Libraries.