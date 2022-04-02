Cut Loose Country Music Festival to return to Holycross in July

The Cut Loose Country Music Festival has been given the green light to take place on Sunday, July 31, 2022 for what is hinted to be the best festival to date.



Ireland’s biggest country and Irish acts will present an incredible day of entertainment at the ‘Cut Loose Country Festival’ which takes place in Holycross GAA pitch, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.



Featuring a stellar line-up of country legends, that includes Nathan Carter who will headline the event, Michael English, Jimmy Buckley, Louise Morrissey, Robert Mizzell, Clodagh Lawlor, Olivia Douglas, Claudia Buckley and duo Muriel and Fran, this unique event promises to be the country festival highlight of 2022!



Michael Lowry T.D. and organiser of this annual festival said, “This is our ninth year running the Cut Loose Country Music Festival which has attracted thousands of country music fans to Holycross every year. Our objective is to ensure we provide a spectacular day of entertainment with a stellar line-up of top artists. We have continued to add new offerings each year, with 2022 being the best yet.”



The Nathan Carter Management Team stated, “The Cut Loose Country Festival is a fantastic country music event and the overall set up and organisation by the local organisation is exceptional. We didn’t hesitate when we were invited to return and are thrilled to be headlining the event once again in 2022.



Gates open at 11am for this unique, outdoor event and non-stop entertainment will be provided throughout the day until 7.30pm. A large dance-floor will facilitate those that wish to dance to the performances and ample seating is also available. Concert-goers will enjoy easy access to and from the festival venue with ample parking on-site, in addition to a host of hospitality facilities that includes a full alcohol licence and food services.



Tickets, priced at €25.00 plus online booking fee are available on www.tickets.ie and Super Valu’s nationwide.