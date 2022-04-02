Search

02 Apr 2022

Una Healy backs Thurles' Darkness into Light for Pieta House

The event returns and will take place on May 7th.

02 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

fter a two year absence, Pieta House’s flagship awareness walk/run, Darkness Into Light, returns to Thurles this year along with a host of venues across Ireland and all over the world, on May 7.


In 2019, over 200,000 people woke up early to walk or run from the darkness into the light. Since then, Pieta have successfully held virtual sunrise events with 2022 heralding the return of the physical walk and it’s 4th year in Thurles.


The Rotary Club of Thurles have once again joined forces with Pieta House to assist in running the event locally this year and they are also delighted to announce that local celebrity, Una Healy, is on board this year to lend support in raising awareness and will be appearing at the event itself.

Thurles lady Una Healy who will participate in the Darkness into Light walk and run on May 7

Speaking on behalf of the Rotary Club and Chairperson of the event in Thurles, Jonathan Gleeson said: “Darkness into Light is more than a fundraiser, it’s now a global movement against suicide and self-harm. We have been overwhelmed with the support received in recent years and we are thrilled to have Una Healy on board with us this year.


“We look forward to welcoming back our fantastic supporters this year after a two-year hiatus and we encourage everyone to get up early on May 7 to support this terrific cause”


Darkness Into Light (DIL), will start in the early hours (4.15am) of Saturday May 7, from the Dome at FBD Semple Stadium, on a 5km route around Thurles, while the dawn is breaking. The route will remain largely the same from previous years but will end at the Old Stand at FBD Semple Stadium where there will be tea / coffee / food and entertainment to emjoy. More on this later!


The Thurles DIL Committee is urging everyone to register for this year’s event at darknessintolight.ie, and to please follow and share the posts on the DIL Thurles Facebook and Instagram pages over the coming weeks.

