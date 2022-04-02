Thurles driver had no NCT, insurance, or driving licence

A Thurles driver who pleaded guilty to driving without valid insurance or a driving licence, was the subject of a suspended prison sentence at the time of his motoring offences, heard Thurles District Court.

Garda Christopher O’Meara stopped Kevin Lamphier on the Clongour Road in Thurles, on January 25, 2021.



Mr Lamphier, of Drish, Thurles, had no insurance, driving licence, or NCT. Garda O’Meara made a lawful demand of Mr Lamphier to produce his driving documents.

Mr Lamphier nominated Thurles garda station but failed to produce the documents. The vehicle was seized on the day.



Judge Elizabeth MacGrath heard that Mr Lamphier had been given a three-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at the time.



Solicitor David Doyle said Mr Lamphier was the registered owner of the car.

When he bought it, he was assured it was taxed and insured. “He took him at his word,” said Mr Doyle. “He put his hands up when stopped by the garda.”



Mr Lamphier had attended addiction counselling, and suffers from anxiety.



There was nothing stopping the defendant from coming to Court, said Judge MacGrath, who adjourned all matters to April 26 for finalising.