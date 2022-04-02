Search

02 Apr 2022

Thurles driver had no NCT, insurance, or driving licence

Thurles District Court

Thurles driver had no NCT, insurance, or driving licence

Thurles District Court

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

A Thurles driver who pleaded guilty to driving without valid insurance or a driving licence, was the subject of a suspended prison sentence at the time of his motoring offences, heard Thurles District Court.

Garda Christopher O’Meara stopped Kevin Lamphier on the Clongour Road in Thurles, on January 25, 2021.


Mr Lamphier, of Drish, Thurles, had no insurance, driving licence, or NCT. Garda O’Meara made a lawful demand of Mr Lamphier to produce his driving documents.
Mr Lamphier nominated Thurles garda station but failed to produce the documents. The vehicle was seized on the day.


Judge Elizabeth MacGrath heard that Mr Lamphier had been given a three-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at the time.


Solicitor David Doyle said Mr Lamphier was the registered owner of the car.
When he bought it, he was assured it was taxed and insured. “He took him at his word,” said Mr Doyle. “He put his hands up when stopped by the garda.”


Mr Lamphier had attended addiction counselling, and suffers from anxiety.


There was nothing stopping the defendant from coming to Court, said Judge MacGrath, who adjourned all matters to April 26 for finalising.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media